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IVM - Murder For Profit | Pfizer - Presstitutes
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172 views • October 20, 2021
In this clip you will see how the media is manipulating facts to suit the narrative they are part of. They are all part of the $$$ chain that profit from these Pharma companies. The biggest crime in this pandemic is the lie about Ivermectin. Governments are literally killing people. They cannot prescribe ivermectin because they have signed contract agreements with the pharma industry saying they must not use it.This is fraud on a global scale, but also it is the murder of 100's of thousands of people denied treatment because of pharma contracts.These people will need to pay humanity back for the profits they are making from Murder.
Ivermectin is approved on the NIH website to use https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/ - https://archive.vn/N8jhy -
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-MHP-HPS-EML-2021.02 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8383101/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2015/omura/facts/
Satoshi Omura - The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2015
Born: 12 July 1935, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan
Affiliation at the time of the award: Kitasato University, Tokyo, Japan
Prize motivation: "for their discoveries concerning a novel therapy against infections caused by roundworm parasites."
https://covid19ivermectin.info/satoshi-omura/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297521000883 - ivermectin (IVM)
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/ - https://archive.vn/N8jhy -
The Truth about Ivermectin in 2021 - Corporate Murder For Profit https://rumble.com/vnim5f-the-truth-about-ivermectin-in-2021-coorporate-murder-for-profit.html - DR.FactCheck Published October 9, 2021
&
https://rumble.com/vnyssn-pfizer-sponsors-the-news-compilation.html Smooth Media Published October 19, 2021
This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creators. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Merged: the-truth-about-ivermectin-in-2021-coorporate-murder-for-profit_DT59Dhza
IVM - Murder For Profit | Pfizer - Presstitutes
The Truth about Ivermectin in 2021 | Murder For Profit - Pfizer
IVM, Ivermectin, Murder For Profit, Pfizer, Presstitutes, DRFactCheck, Smooth Media, October 2021.
Ivermectin is approved on the NIH website to use https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/ - https://archive.vn/N8jhy -
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-MHP-HPS-EML-2021.02 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8383101/
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2015/omura/facts/
Satoshi Omura - The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2015
Born: 12 July 1935, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan
Affiliation at the time of the award: Kitasato University, Tokyo, Japan
Prize motivation: "for their discoveries concerning a novel therapy against infections caused by roundworm parasites."
https://covid19ivermectin.info/satoshi-omura/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2052297521000883 - ivermectin (IVM)
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/ - https://archive.vn/N8jhy -
The Truth about Ivermectin in 2021 - Corporate Murder For Profit https://rumble.com/vnim5f-the-truth-about-ivermectin-in-2021-coorporate-murder-for-profit.html - DR.FactCheck Published October 9, 2021
&
https://rumble.com/vnyssn-pfizer-sponsors-the-news-compilation.html Smooth Media Published October 19, 2021
This Content Is Merged. Please support the original creators. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Merged: the-truth-about-ivermectin-in-2021-coorporate-murder-for-profit_DT59Dhza
IVM - Murder For Profit | Pfizer - Presstitutes
The Truth about Ivermectin in 2021 | Murder For Profit - Pfizer
IVM, Ivermectin, Murder For Profit, Pfizer, Presstitutes, DRFactCheck, Smooth Media, October 2021.
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