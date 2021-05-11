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Η γερμανική έρευνα για τον covid μιλάει για«Εγκλήματα κατά της ανθρωπότητας».
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634 views • May 11, 2021
Ο Δρ. Reiner Fuellmich γεννήθηκε και μεγάλωσε στη Βρέμη. Παρακολούθησε σχολείο στη Βρέμη και στο Farmington Hills του Μίσιγκαν. Σπούδασε νομικά στο Πανεπιστήμιο Georg-August στο Γκέτινγκεν και στο Λος Άντζελες. Μεταξύ άλλων, εργάστηκε ως βοηθός έρευνας στη Νομική Σχολή του Πανεπιστημίου Georg-August στο Γκέτινγκεν, όπου έκανε το διδακτορικό του. Έχει δημοσιεύσει διάφορα άρθρα και βιβλία στους τομείς του τραπεζικού δικαίου, του ιατρικού δικαίου και του διεθνούς ιδιωτικού δικαίου και έχει διδάξει ως καθηγητής και λέκτορας σε πανεπιστήμια της Γερμανίας και της Εσθονίας.
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