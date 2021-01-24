Surrounded by a mob, Tacoma police SUV barrels through crowd, runs over at least one [Graphic Content]

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Police responded to reports of street racing at the South 900 Block of Pacific Avenue. Tacoma police spokeswoman, Officer Wendy Haddow, said the agency started receiving calls at 6:19 p.m. Upon arrival, the SUV was surrounded by people who were reportedly hitting the vehicle and threatening the officers inside. They ordered the crowd to disperse, then tried to back up but were completely surrounded. Then, this happened.