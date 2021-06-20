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List of Film Noir Movie Trailers
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24 views • June 20, 2021
A list of (almost) every classic and early color film noir movie trailer by release date. In certain cases, fan and modern recreations have been substituted when original trailers are not available. As there's a lot debate as to what constitutes a "film noir", this list was compiled from the following sources:
Books:
*"Death on the Cheap: The Lost B Movies of Film Noir!" (2000) by Arthur Lyons
*"Dark City: The Film Noir" (1984) by Spencer Selby
*"Film Noir: An Encyclopedic Reference to the American Style" (1992) by Alain Silver and Elizabeth Ward
*"Film Noir: The Encyclopedia" (2010) by Alain Silver, Elizabeth Ward, James Ursini and Robert Porfirio
Websites:
*AmericanFilmNoir.com
*FilmsNoir.net
*NoirEncyclopedia.com
*TheNoirFiles.com
*NoirOfTheWeek.com
Due to the character limit, a full timecode can't be posted.
1940: 00:00:32
1941: 00:06:59
1942: 00:31:28
1943: 00:54:28
1944: 01:01:45
1945: 01:30:42
1946: 02:03:09
1947: 02:55:15
1948: 04:03:10
1949: 04:51:40
1950: 05:46:07
1951: 07:02:03
1952: 07:58:08
1953: 08:32:46
1954: 09:20:59
1955: 09:54:30
1956: 10:53:24
1957: 11:44:23
1958: 12:25:39
1959: 13:02:28
Books:
*"Death on the Cheap: The Lost B Movies of Film Noir!" (2000) by Arthur Lyons
*"Dark City: The Film Noir" (1984) by Spencer Selby
*"Film Noir: An Encyclopedic Reference to the American Style" (1992) by Alain Silver and Elizabeth Ward
*"Film Noir: The Encyclopedia" (2010) by Alain Silver, Elizabeth Ward, James Ursini and Robert Porfirio
Websites:
*AmericanFilmNoir.com
*FilmsNoir.net
*NoirEncyclopedia.com
*TheNoirFiles.com
*NoirOfTheWeek.com
Due to the character limit, a full timecode can't be posted.
1940: 00:00:32
1941: 00:06:59
1942: 00:31:28
1943: 00:54:28
1944: 01:01:45
1945: 01:30:42
1946: 02:03:09
1947: 02:55:15
1948: 04:03:10
1949: 04:51:40
1950: 05:46:07
1951: 07:02:03
1952: 07:58:08
1953: 08:32:46
1954: 09:20:59
1955: 09:54:30
1956: 10:53:24
1957: 11:44:23
1958: 12:25:39
1959: 13:02:28
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