Nebraska DED Exposed: Good Life is Calling Funds Demographic Replacement and Migrant Invasion

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Nebraska’s “The Good Life is Calling” campaign stands fully exposed as a taxpayer-funded scheme for demographic replacement. The Department of Economic Development under Ricketts and Pillen uses state resources to lure refugees, H-1B holders, and migrants while displacing native Nebraskans. Millions in public funds subsidize refugee job training, ESL programs, and meatpacking placements through nonprofits and AmpliFund scams. Holdovers, interagency coordination with DHHS, and fraudulent claims enable this invasion. Nebraska taxpayers finance their own replacement as the slogan invites outsiders to take jobs, resources, and communities from multi-generational residents. This is the full corruption behind Nebraska’s economic development betrayal.
Read the article at Nebraska Channel 1 https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/
Watch more Nebraska Channel 1 Reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFqFG0Kyfk8&list=PLb4LtXyqFAXnM8I2X6EuLp42tZAvWMNpK
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#NebraskaReplacement #GoodLifeIsCallingExposed #NebraskaDEDCorruption #MigrantInvasionNE #RickettsPillenBetrayal