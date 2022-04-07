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Spring Chest Expander Resistance Training ! "Back Lateral / Reverse Fly" Exercise #1
IronGrandpa
IronGrandpa
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12 views • April 07, 2022
When all else fails I have my Old School $5 Chest Expander ! Great Resistance Training. So I'll start with the " Back Lateral" or "Reverse Fly" exercise. Works the rear Delta, upper Back, Triceps, grip and also expands the chest/ sternum, rib bone structure.
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healthlongevityfitnessresistance trainingreverse flychest expanderexercise equipment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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