Fauci pleads the Fifth 100x.....

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Tony Fraudci's latest performance in front of Rand Paul’s Senate committee proved that his favorite scientific principle is actually the Fifth Amendment. Subpoenaed to face the music after newly surfaced plandemic-era diary entries showed a stark divide between his private doubts and his public decrees, the CovAIDS hero hid behind legal counsel and stammered out variations of "I decline to answer" well over 100 times.
Source @The Dollar Vigilante
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