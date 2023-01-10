SGM: Raining Plastic; How They Make the Particles [ Early Release & Thank You! ] 2/2

So I put forth a hypothesis the other day, and in so doing mentioned some science I was going to skip over. Well, I went in on it and it lead me to some interesting conclusions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.