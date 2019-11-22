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5G Apocalyptic Madness
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61 views • November 22, 2019
Here's "5G Apocalypse - The Extinction Event"...WITHOUT the cheesy Hollywood scary music at the beginning. Yeah...this IS a scary and REAL story...but...for "doubters" who might believe this is just another "conspiracy", the beginning music might have discredited it to the point they'd just turn it off. Everyone can learn from this video.
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