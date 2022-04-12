Deep State Using Communism to Enslave Humanity

The Deep State has been openly cooperating with and using communists and communism to destroy civilization and enslave humanity for over a century, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Using proof from a variety of different sources, Newman shows how the Deep State and its minions inside the U.S. government have been deliberately betraying whole nations into communism, beginning with the Soviet Union and later Communist China and Cuba. Congress investigated this and found that even the great Deep State tax-exempt foundations were working to so alter life in the United States that it could be comfortably merged with the Soviet Union. This evil agenda continues today as the Communist Party USA and Black Lives Matter, with connections to Deep State power players, "utilize" the Democrat Party as they work to overthrow America's constitutional Republic. Communism is basically a tentacle of the Deep State and its war on humanity.