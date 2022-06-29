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https://gnews.org/post/pffx33d5
06/27/2022 James Roguski: FDA meeting on next round of boosters. The FDA changed a definition of a vaccine; they changed the rules of engagement with the companies. The studies that they will be presenting did absolutely nothing to follow any sort of disease lessening; they did not test for severe disease, hospitalization, or to see if it prevented death