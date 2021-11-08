© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silent War Ep. 6125: BioTerrorism Bill and Fauci the Freemasons NWO's Green New Deal has Arrived.
Follow
2
Share
Report
201 views • November 08, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Bill Gates Warns of Coming ‘Bioterrorist Smallpox Pandemic’ if World Does Not Submit to the Elite.
Federal court of appeals issues temporary halt to Biden vaccine mandate, but they want to expand the mandate to all businesses of any size.
Leftists 1.2 trillion green new deal starter funding is here.
Emails Reveal CDC Changed Definition of “Vaccine” and “Vaccination” Because Their Experimental COVID Shots Didn’t Work as Advertised.
CNN Struggled To Break One Million Viewers For The Entire Month Of October.
George Floyd’s Nephew Makes Video Threatening Jurors if They Do Not Convict Kyle Rittenhouse.
30% of Millennials Now Identify as LGBTQ According To New Study – In 2018 It Was Less Than 9%.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Bill Gates Warns of Coming ‘Bioterrorist Smallpox Pandemic’ if World Does Not Submit to the Elite.
Federal court of appeals issues temporary halt to Biden vaccine mandate, but they want to expand the mandate to all businesses of any size.
Leftists 1.2 trillion green new deal starter funding is here.
Emails Reveal CDC Changed Definition of “Vaccine” and “Vaccination” Because Their Experimental COVID Shots Didn’t Work as Advertised.
CNN Struggled To Break One Million Viewers For The Entire Month Of October.
George Floyd’s Nephew Makes Video Threatening Jurors if They Do Not Convict Kyle Rittenhouse.
30% of Millennials Now Identify as LGBTQ According To New Study – In 2018 It Was Less Than 9%.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.