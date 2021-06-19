After 3 Pilots Die Post Jab, BA Enters Crisis Talks With UK Government-Unverified Recording

MIRRORED from Not On The Beeb

This internet-found-recording doing the rounds, sounds real.



How many deaths does it take?

In years gone by, I noticed it seemed to take four severe reactions (or deaths) to wake up a doctor to the reality of vaccine injury.





The pattern seems to follow a recipe for breaking cognitive dissonance that moves something like this.



1st incident - The death just happened

2nd incident - A coincidence

3rd incident - Eyes of the doctor are opened.

4th incident - Reality hits home, and the person realises it is time to take action and make a stand - or bury head in the sand.





UPDATE: We've now heard that four BA pilots have died. Are BA at stage four?

Will they take positive action or bury their heads in the sand?

According to their Twitter denials, it seems like they are at the very least... covering it up.