DONALD TRUMP'S "FAKE" ASSASSINATION TO SPARK CIVIL WAR

Recorded 11/14/2024 on my TikTok account but it will not be posted there. Due to account warning and possibly being 'permanently banned.'





Luke 8:17 KJV

For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither [any thing] hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.





Video Credit to:

1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/hG5g6NzDoRTB/

"19 DAYS UNTIL THE CIVIL WAR STARTS!" THIS IS WHAT A CONSPIRACY AGAINST THE PEOPLE LOOKS LIKE!





2. https://youtu.be/mLnowDAopAg?si=w-4ieX97HS_1HaL2&t=4195

2025 The World Is About To CHANGE, Are You Ready For It? MUST SEE!