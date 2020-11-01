© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A VOTE FOR TRUMP IS A VOTE FOR ISRAEL FIRST AND NOT THE UNITED STATES - VOTE INDEPENDENT DFAR 225.872-1 General ALLOWS ISRAEL TO CIRCUMVENT BUY AMERICAN ACT
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • November 01, 2020
WHY DID TRUMP NOT CONVERT WHEN HE WAS
25 YEARS OLD
35 YEARS OLD
45 YEARS OLD
55 YEARS OLD
65 YEARS OLD ................. WHY DID TRUMP PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL AFTER HE BECAME PRESIDENT................. AND SECRETLY
PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ISRAEL FIRST NOT AMERICA FIRST
225.872-1 General.
(a) As a result of memoranda of understanding and other international agreements, DoD has determined it inconsistent with the public interest to apply restrictions of the Buy American statute or the Balance of Payments Program to the acquisition of qualifying country end products from: ISRAEL
25 YEARS OLD
35 YEARS OLD
45 YEARS OLD
55 YEARS OLD
65 YEARS OLD ................. WHY DID TRUMP PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL AFTER HE BECAME PRESIDENT................. AND SECRETLY
PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ISRAEL FIRST NOT AMERICA FIRST
225.872-1 General.
(a) As a result of memoranda of understanding and other international agreements, DoD has determined it inconsistent with the public interest to apply restrictions of the Buy American statute or the Balance of Payments Program to the acquisition of qualifying country end products from: ISRAEL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.