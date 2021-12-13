HELL... is a real place

This is actually a bit an older video I've created many years ago - just a tiny bit updated.Nevertheless it is still true - It speaks about the reality of HellWhether you believe it or not...One day, after yuor last breath, you will figure outWho and How many will end up there?You will find the answer in the videoIf you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5Alternatively if you are looking for other stuff may you use this referal link:I am not asking often but let it be here - if you like to donate, any amount is greatly appreciated.