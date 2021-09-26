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Marine Officer Exposes Military Mandate: "Illegal, Immoral, Unconstitutional"
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293 views • September 26, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmxher-marine-officer-exposes-military-mandate-illegal-immoral-unconstitutional.html
Anonymous Marine Officer came forward on the Stew Peters Show, delivering a clear legal premise, calls on Congress to launch an inquiry.
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Anonymous Marine Officer came forward on the Stew Peters Show, delivering a clear legal premise, calls on Congress to launch an inquiry.
Support this legal fight: GiveSendGo.com/G28S8
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ad
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