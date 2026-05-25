Iran is not charging tolls for Strait of Hormuz transit, FM spokesman Baghaei clarified

Iran is not charging tolls for Strait of Hormuz transit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei clarified — the fees being discussed cover the cost of a safe navigation mechanism, not passage itself.



Baghaei emphasized that Iran and Oman's joint protocol for safe passage is a responsible measure compliant with international law, serving both coastal states and the broader international community. Costs for navigation services and environmental protection of the Strait, Persian Gulf, and Sea of Oman need to be covered — but that's not a toll, he said.

Adding:

Trump posts a wall of text on Truth Social demanding every country he called this weekend, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and UAE, immediately sign the Abraham Accords, with "Iran potentially joining if a deal is reached."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116635193825443617

Adding: JUST IN: Saudi Arabia will not normalize relations with Israel until there is an irreversible path leading to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Adding:

Zionist fanatic Itamar Ben-Gvir is throwing a tantrum over Hezbollah FPV drones, demanding Netanyahu "restart" the war in Lebanon, cut electricity to the entire country, and occupy the Dahiyeh.

Adding:

Rocket "cities" have held out📝



US intelligence continues to dispute the president



Amid strange reports of alleged breakthroughs in Iran negotiations and simultaneous US and Israeli preparations for new strikes, media outlets are discussing another batch of intelligence community data that the NYT began leaking in stages starting May 12.



🔻What does intelligence say?

▪️According to American assessments and satellite imagery, the IRGC has already largely restored the underground rocket "cities," whose tunnel entrances were damaged by US and Israeli strikes.



▪️Over the past month, the Iranians cleared debris from the entrances, restored logistics, and brought the systems to combat readiness. All key "rocket cities" survived — the US failed to destroy them.



▪️The strikes focused on entrance areas and the surface to temporarily block the exit of launch systems, but the caverns carved into the rock itself, from which heavy ballistic missiles can be launched, retained significant functionality.



🖍Thus, what we wrote earlier is confirmed: the White House systematically overstates its military successes, while its own intelligence documents only temporary limitations on Iranian capabilities, not "destruction" of rocket potential.



🚩Second, the bet on pinpoint strikes against entrances and infrastructure proved limited. Iran's model of dispersed underground storage facilities and duplicated access routes turned out to be far more resilient than Washington calculated.



🏳️The industrial aspect is equally important. The Iranian military not only preserves the remnants of its arsenal but actively replenishes losses. According to American intelligence assessments, already by May the level of rocket reserves and operational launch systems had grown noticeably compared to the first weeks of the campaign. Tehran continues serial production, repairs damaged systems, and assembles new rockets from pre-prepared components. This very reserve capacity allowed the Iranians to withstand war with the US and Israel and maintain the ability to keep the Strait of Hormuz in their sights.



📌A separate signal for Washington and its allies — the appearance during the conflict of rockets with a range of around 4,000 kilometers. Their use against distant targets showed that Iran is actively working to expand the radius of its strikes: the discussion is no longer just about the Persian Gulf and Israel, but also about more distant US and allied bases.

Against this backdrop, talk that Tehran will "sit down at the table" and abandon its rocket program looks frankly fantastical. For Iranian leadership, rockets are a key deterrence element that: compensates for air force and navy weakness; ensures control over Hormuz as the main lever of pressure; allows negotiating with the US and EU from the position of a surviving, not defeated side.



❗️The current war and the demonstrable vulnerability of American and Israeli targets to strikes only strengthen the internal consensus in Iran in favor of further increasing the range, accuracy, and survivability of rocket forces.



For part of the American establishment that is already leaking secret assessments to the press, this is an additional argument against continuing escalation built on false White House promises. But whether these leaks will be enough to stop the war lobbyists around Trump remains a big question.





@Rybar



