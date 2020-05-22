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You, Your Money, Government and The Mark of The Beast!
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8 views • May 22, 2020
RFID microchips are everywhere these days, particularly in banking technology such as chipped debit and credit cards. Have you considered how this form of RFID technology relates to the prophecy about the Mark of the Beast in Revelation 13? You may think that such cards are not a concern because the real Mark is going to be a microchip implant, and chipped debit cards are not inserted into the body. But before you make up your mind on the matter, please watch this video and reconsider your position with regard to RFID microchips and the Mark of the Beast.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Judy Davis in 'My Brilliant Career'
NSW Film Corp / The Kobal Collection https://www.npr.org/templates/story/s...
Standard Media: 'Mark of the Beast Student Loses Case'
https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/artic...
Online Daily: List of Nigieria Official Recognised National ID cards & How to Apply for it
https://www.onlinedailys.com/list-nig...
HB Charles Junior: Preaching as a New Pastor
'Pastor Beckoning'
https://www.hbcharlesjr.com/2016/07/2...
Eric Valli's photos of people outside of the system
https://inhabitat.com/fascinating-pho...
Rain effect by Dan Stevers
danstevers.com
Distributing booklets in Yaffa Phillips (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Photo of 'Metrobus México' card in Esparta Plama (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Photo of 'TuLlave' card (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images of Jesus and of biblical stories from FreeBibleimages.org and Good News Productions International and College Press Publishing
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Judy Davis in 'My Brilliant Career'
NSW Film Corp / The Kobal Collection https://www.npr.org/templates/story/s...
Standard Media: 'Mark of the Beast Student Loses Case'
https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/artic...
Online Daily: List of Nigieria Official Recognised National ID cards & How to Apply for it
https://www.onlinedailys.com/list-nig...
HB Charles Junior: Preaching as a New Pastor
'Pastor Beckoning'
https://www.hbcharlesjr.com/2016/07/2...
Eric Valli's photos of people outside of the system
https://inhabitat.com/fascinating-pho...
Rain effect by Dan Stevers
danstevers.com
Distributing booklets in Yaffa Phillips (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Photo of 'Metrobus México' card in Esparta Plama (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Photo of 'TuLlave' card (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images of Jesus and of biblical stories from FreeBibleimages.org and Good News Productions International and College Press Publishing
Keywords
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