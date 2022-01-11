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The Kingdom is Invisible!
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20 views • January 11, 2022
What did Jesus mean when He said the Kingdom of God is invisible?
It's because the Kingdom of God is built on love, and true love is not only so scarce in the world but it is something so elusive you can't ever quite put your finger on it.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
It's because the Kingdom of God is built on love, and true love is not only so scarce in the world but it is something so elusive you can't ever quite put your finger on it.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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