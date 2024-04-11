Create New Account
Volunteer fireman RESCUES ROTTING RED CABBAGE in Perth, Western Australia MVI_0201-2,6-7merged
EK the Urban Yeti
255 Subscribers
117 views
Published Yesterday

Don’t leave your red cabbages for almost 3 months in the fridge! Deal with them quickly. Having said that, they are most forgiving of being left for ages.

Keywords
foodpreppinggardensurvivalhomerecipesred cabbagefreezing food

