WARNING: BANK SURVEILLANCE & DIGITAL IDS! - Executive Order Forces Banks To Demand Citizenship Data

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the recent executive order by President Donald Trump forcing banks to collect citizenship data if people want to use their bank account.





While at face value this doesn't sound like a terrible thing as we see the mass migration crisis ravaging the country, this is simply a Trojan Horse.





The state causes chaos overseas and in Latin America. They then arm and fund groups in those countries that cause further chaos. They then offer welfare to those who move to the United States. After culture is struck and demoralization sets in, they then say, "Hey, in order to stop this crisis, we are going to push mass surveillance and digital IDs to keep things in check."





It's a classic Hegelian Dialectic situation. Problem, reaction, solution, repeat.





We see the push for 5 years of social media history to enter the United States as well as 10 years of email data and photo metadata, not to mention the biometric rules.





We have FISA 702 extended for warrantless surveillance on all Americans.





We have the facial recognition and license plate reading cameras constructed throughout the inter-state system. All under the guise of mass migration.





On the other side of the political paradigm and overseas, we see the United Kingdom's digital ID mandated for migrants. The whole purpose is to once again cause a problem and then use it as a reason to enforce digital ID rules and mass surveillance.





It's no coincidence why this is all happening simultaneously alongside supply chain crises and economic crises.





The banks are bankrupt, the dollar is losing its international prevalence, the next step is going fully digital. Technocracy and mass surveillance was always the reset agenda and it's happening now whether people want to believe it or not. We're slowly but surely being normalized to this new system of governance which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently acknowledged at the WEF.





Prepare accordingly or face the consequences.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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