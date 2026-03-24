1,250 WAVwatch Sound Frequencies Activates Vagus Nerve and Supports Healing - John Bamber





It’s time for a metabolic reset and a good night’s sleep! WAVwatch can help you achieve both along with dozens of other ailments, by simply bringing the body back into balance with one simple tool: sound frequencies. John Bamber is the chief product officer of WAVwatch, a wearable device that emits sound frequencies designed to specifically resonate with biological systems within the body. Brain fog? Fatigue? Both easily addressed. With the newly updated WAVwatch 2.2, you can utilize 1,250 different frequencies to support detox, reduce inflammation, and stimulate the critical vagus nerve. Incredibly, you can even work to reset your circadian rhythm by activating the WAVwatch while you sleep.









TAKEAWAYS





Use code TINA at checkout for a 15 percent discount on your WAVwatch purchase









The sound frequencies from the WAVwatch go into your body and are absorbed into the skin to help aid the body’s natural healing process





A good night’s sleep is critical in stimulating healing in the body - the WAVwatch helps reset healthy sleep patterns





The WAVwatch features frequencies aimed at addressing EMF, mold, glyphosates, vaccines, chronic stress, and overstimulation









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Website (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

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Podcast: https://wavwatch.com/pages/webinar





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





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