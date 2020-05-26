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Frequencies for your life. Tesla, Rife, Bemer
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91 views • May 26, 2020
This device is designed to support energetic balance and enhance recovery, vitality and well-being.
Using a regularly selected frequency program will allow anyone to bring the cell membrane tension back to normal levels.
Join me today for free: https://partner.healyworld.net/yunonah
Join our official Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/47422...
Contact me at 424-292-2363 or www.globalsolutionsfoundation.org
Find me on social media here: https://www.webtalk.co/6878279
Using a regularly selected frequency program will allow anyone to bring the cell membrane tension back to normal levels.
Join me today for free: https://partner.healyworld.net/yunonah
Join our official Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/47422...
Contact me at 424-292-2363 or www.globalsolutionsfoundation.org
Find me on social media here: https://www.webtalk.co/6878279
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