Doctors Reveal Secrets to Healing and Wellness! - Dr. Bryan Ardis - Dr. Jana Schmidt - Dr. Ed Group - Dr. Henry Ealy | Healing for the Ages

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.liveGET YOUR TICKETS: https://healingfortheages.com/Promo Code: FLYOVERIn 2023, Drs. Ardis, Group, Ealy & Schmidt launched a movement to return the medicine God intended for us all to the pinnacle of the medical mountain where it deserves to be.At the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2023, the Fantastic 4 Natural Docs showed you how to prevent bioweapons from getting into your body!At the A.G.E.S. Virtual Solution Summit 2024, the Fantastic 4 showed you how to neutralize EMF bioweapons connecting to the magnificent healing power of Mother Earth!Now, at the A.G.E.S. Annual Fall Conference 2024, the Fantastic 4 are at it again… and this time, with a little help from their friends.If you joined us in person last year, you already know how incredible it felt to be in attendance. Like a real family reunion. GREAT NEWS, this year is going to be even better!GUESTS:Dr. Bryan Ardis:WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.comTELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshowDr. Jana SchmidtWEBSITE: https://www.janasallnatural.com/Dr. Henry EalyWEBSITE: https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/Dr. Edward GroupWEBSITE: https://globalhealing.com/-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗒𝗑𝗦𝗒π—₯𝗦 𝗙𝗒π—₯ 𝗧𝗒𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 π—©π—œπ——π—˜π—’β–Ί Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.comβ–Ί My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyoverβ–Ί Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.comβ–Ί Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.comβ–Ί Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up β€’ Speak Up β€’ Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------π—™π—’π—Ÿπ—Ÿπ—’π—ͺ 𝗒𝗨π—₯ π—¦π—’π—–π—œπ—”π—Ÿ π— π—˜π——π—œπ—” 𝗦𝗒 π—ͺπ—˜ 𝗖𝗔𝗑 π—•π—˜ π—•π—˜π—¦π—§ 𝗙π—₯π—œπ—˜π—‘π——π—¦πŸ’¬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservativesπŸ†‡ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservativesπŸ“Έ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/πŸŸͺ Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservativesπŸ§‘β€πŸ’» Website: https://flyoverconservatives.comβ–Ί ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------β–Ί Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletterβ–Ί Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donateβ–Ί Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merchβ–Ί Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.comβ–Ί Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕π—₯π—’π—¨π—šπ—›π—§ 𝗧𝗒 𝗬𝗒𝗨 𝗕𝗬 π—™π—Ÿπ—¬π—’π—©π—˜π—₯ π—–π—’π—‘π—¦π—˜π—₯π—©π—”π—§π—œπ—©π—˜π—¦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: