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🚨RED ALERT WASHINGTON STATE VOTES INVOLUNTARY ISOLATION&QUARANTINE BILL🚨
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612 views • January 12, 2022
🚨JUST HAVE A LISTEN TO WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENTS ARE DOING THE PEOPLE BEHIND CLOSE DOORS THEY ARE PASSING BILLS AND LAWS TO GET YOU IN INVOLUNTARY ISOLATION JUST TO GET YOU TO TAKE THAT POISON THEY CALL A VACCINE🚨
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