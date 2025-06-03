BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prayer Radio Conversation show 8 - Principles
prayersradio
prayersradio
3 views • 21 hours ago

00:00 Connecting Through Prayer

04:28 Collaborative Nature of Authorship

05:17 Influences of the Universe

06:00 Collaborative Nature of Authorship

06:35 Personalizing Information and Beliefs

07:01 Empowering Critical Thinking Skills

08:31 Connecting Through Prayer

10:09 Clarifying Principles and Perspectives

10:24 Influences of the Universe

12:01 Clarifying Principles and Perspectives

12:41 Understanding Through Evolving Perspectives

13:08 Personalizing Information and Beliefs

14:07 Power of Closing Prayer

15:19 Transforming Thoughts into Reality

17:08 Principles of Prayer Practice

17:44 Connecting Through Prayer

18:12 Transforming Thoughts into Reality

19:08 Principles of Prayer Practice

19:40 Power of Closing Prayer


Paul refernced video on Science of Mind principles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2j-rfTy3Uo


Prayers Radio.com 24/7, is a non-denominational spiritual radio station dedicated to providing continuous spiritual prayer for individuals of all faiths. We aim to create a safe and welcoming space for people to find comfort, peace, and connection through prayer. With 24/7 programming that includes prayers from various religious traditions, we strive to promote unity, understanding, and harmony among all listeners. Prayer Radio is here for you, whether you are seeking solace, guidance, or simply a moment of reflection. Join us on this journey of spiritual discovery and let us support you in your quest for inner peace and spiritual fulfillment. Tune in today and experience the power of prayer in your life.

Keywords
spiritualprayerhelpholmescslnon denominationalscience of mindcenters for spiritual living
00:00Connecting Through Prayer

04:28Collaborative Nature of Authorship

05:17Influences of the Universe

06:00Collaborative Nature of Authorship

06:35Personalizing Information and Beliefs

07:01Empowering Critical Thinking Skills

08:31Connecting Through Prayer

10:09Clarifying Principles and Perspectives

10:24Influences of the Universe

12:01Clarifying Principles and Perspectives

12:41Understanding Through Evolving Perspectives

13:08Personalizing Information and Beliefs

14:07Power of Closing Prayer

15:19Transforming Thoughts into Reality

17:08Principles of Prayer Practice

17:44Connecting Through Prayer

18:12Transforming Thoughts into Reality

19:08Principles of Prayer Practice

19:40Power of Closing Prayer

