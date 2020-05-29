Who Is Bill Gates?! MUST SEE Documentary By James Corbett on Press For Truth!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
PFT DEMONETIZED! If I Had $1 For Every Subscriber? https://www.gofundme.com/pft-demoneti...
Who Is Bill Gates is a documentary produced by James Corbett that explores the life of Gates, his family background, his rise to power and how a software engineer eventually became the trusted face of global health.
In a four part series this film covers his plan to monopolize global health, to vaccinate the world, to create a population control grid and how his eugenics ideology has shaped his world view. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with James Corbett of The Corbett Report about the making of the film, life in a post Cover 19(84) world and most importantly what we as individuals can do to help stop such a monolithic threat to society!
Full Series with transcript and hyper links:
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/