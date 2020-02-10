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Real or Fake
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55 views • February 10, 2020
Another video made by the fellow that is translating to share with the world.
He wrote:
"few days ago one of the largest internet site named tencent updated new number of the Infected people.
few hours later, they changed the number but we dont know which one is true
see the video and make decision for yourself. "
He wrote:
"few days ago one of the largest internet site named tencent updated new number of the Infected people.
few hours later, they changed the number but we dont know which one is true
see the video and make decision for yourself. "
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