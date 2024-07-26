BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can Preachers Stay Faithful to God's Word? A Charge to Preach the Word
9 months ago

In this devotion, we express gratitude for the audience's support and delve into an inspiring message aimed at encouraging those who preach the gospel. Referencing 2 Timothy 4:1-9, we focus on the call to 'preach the word' both in and out of season, sharing Paul's prophetic warning about a future where sound doctrine will be rejected in favor of teachings that cater to personal desires. We emphasize the importance of staying true to God's word amidst modern challenges and false teachings. Join us in this series as we empower preachers to fulfill their divine calling.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:45 Encouragement for Preachers
01:16 Scripture Reading: 2 Timothy 4:1-8
01:32 The Charge to Preach the Word
04:24 Challenges of Preaching
06:58 Paul's Prophetic Words
08:25 False Teachings and Doctrines
10:36 Final Encouragement and Conclusion
12:30 Closing Prayer and Farewell

Keywords
churchlast dayspreachheresyfalse worship
