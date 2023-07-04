Create New Account
Brotherhood of Darkness by Stanley Monteith (A serious Red Pill on how the NWO was created)
The Willow
862 Subscribers
40 views
Published Tuesday

Link to download free pdf "Brotherhood of Darkness"https://jejvudr.sharing.bublup.com/ui/landing_page?item_id=001-i-daeaf4df-7f92-4861-bb1d-3c5ae438b1ce

It is impossible to understand the unfolding of world events without the information contained in this video. What was the origin of the Council on Foreign Relations, and what is its relationship to Freemasonry, Theosophy, Socialism and Communism? This video is felt by many researchers to be the best single source of information on the movements working to create a New World Order. No researcher, or seeker for the truth should go without seeing this highly acclaimed presentation.


