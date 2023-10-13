The Wire: Invading Gaza Will Be Israel’s Biggest Ever War Crime Haaretz Columnist Gideon Levy (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Wire at:-

In an interview where he outlines an extremely depressing and disturbing future for his country Israel, the internationally acclaimed columnist of Haaretz newspaper, Gideon Levy, has bluntly said that if Israel “invades Gaza it will be one of the biggest crimes of war Israel has ever committed.”





