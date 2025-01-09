BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Dmitry Peskov on Greenland: "If they talk about respecting people's will, they should remember to respect the will of the people in the 4 new regions of the Russian Federation"
78 views • 3 months ago

❗️"If they talk about respecting people's will, they should remember to respect the will of the people in the 4 new regions of the Russian Federation" 

- Dmitry Peskov on Greenland 

@AussieCossack 

Peskov also said: The Arctic is within Russia's national and strategic interests, and it is interested in peace and stability there, Peskov stated in response to a question regarding U.S. claims to Canada and Greenland.

