NYC Mayor Tells MTG to Be On Her "Best Behavior" for Trump Arraignment
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
ERIC says NYC is the SAFEST large city in the United States.


In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams warned rabble rousers and specifically singled out Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to obey the rule of law in NYC. An ironic statement, due to New York City's sky-high crime rate.



