ERIC says NYC is the SAFEST large city in the United States.
In a press conference on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams warned rabble rousers and specifically singled out Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to obey the rule of law in NYC. An ironic statement, due to New York City's sky-high crime rate.
https://rumble.com/v2g2sxe-nyc-mayor-tells-mtg-to-be-on-her-best-behavior-for-trump-arraignment.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=12
