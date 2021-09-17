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Sting Op or Clown Op? James Grundvig and Alexandra Bruce Expose Hidden Agendas
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91 views • September 17, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan analyzes the latest breaking news headlines including the latest indictment by John Durham and much more. James Grundvig exposes the scamdemic and Alexandra Bruce does a scary thought experiment. Every Thursday James, Alexandra, and Sean debate their latest research and this episode is heated!
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