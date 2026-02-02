BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
God's Feast Days
CBC154
CBC154
God gave His people Feast Days to observe, and each of these Feast Days are prophetic in nature and show us about our Lord Jesus Christ and His divine plan. This message was preached the first Day of Tabernacles 2022.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


Visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


Thank you so much for watching! Your heartfelt comments are an encouragement to us. Please remember to subscribe and like our videos, and forward to others. We appreciate your prayers and financial support! May God bless you is our prayer.


Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@capacbiblechurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://capacbible.blogspot.com


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

