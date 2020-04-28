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History... Interview and a Movie: Experience JoyCamp and Escape the Orwellian Brave New World
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15 views • April 28, 2020
Tonight, on History... So it Doesn't Repeat: We feature an Interview and a Movie with the comedy phenomenon known as JoyCamp, sharing their creative intellect and conscious comedy with all who could use a few laughs. We'll discover what makes truth so funny, and how to conquer our own fears in the process. http://www.YouTube.com/TheJoyCamp
JoyCamp is a term coined by George Orwell in his book 1984, The further life of a "comrade" continues under the watchful eyes of the Party. Everything people do is recorded by the telescreens. Even in their homes people have telescreens. Each unorthodox action is then punished by "joycamps" (Newspeak word for forced labour camps"). In the 21st century, JoyCamp is the antithesis of tyranny of the mind, it's a liberation from dogma and an inspiration for creativity in life.
Would You Like to Know More?
MORE EPISODES of HISTORY... http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/
ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.
Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.
Tragedy and Hope creates, produces, and publishes educational content to help adults understand the world they live in and thereby, develop true self-confidence and serenity of mind; our content focuses on history, philosophy, economics, anthropology, science, communications, and every topic which pertains to learning how to survive and thrive in this world.
Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-origins/
T&H: Re-Contextualizing History one Episode at a Time.
#N3
JoyCamp is a term coined by George Orwell in his book 1984, The further life of a "comrade" continues under the watchful eyes of the Party. Everything people do is recorded by the telescreens. Even in their homes people have telescreens. Each unorthodox action is then punished by "joycamps" (Newspeak word for forced labour camps"). In the 21st century, JoyCamp is the antithesis of tyranny of the mind, it's a liberation from dogma and an inspiration for creativity in life.
Would You Like to Know More?
MORE EPISODES of HISTORY... http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmmQ8peduhspYv4j-Cj6zppAO75vDP-_t
USEFUL LINKS
T&H dot com: http://www.TragedyandHope.com
T&H online Research & Development community: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/subscribe/
Follow on Twitter: http://twitter.com/TragedyandHope
Watch on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TragedyandHopeMag
Subscribe to the Peace Revolution podcast produced by T&H: http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TragedyandHopeCommunications
Also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theultimatehistorylesson
Screen The Ultimate History Lesson: http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL463AA90FD04EC7A2
Link to Richard's brain model: https://www.tragedyandhope.com/the-brain/
ABOUT TRAGEDY AND HOPE: SUMMARY, PURPOSE, FORM, AND FUNCTION
Tragedy and Hope provides a portal through which individuals can discover, identify, and integrate useful tools, resources, and activities which stimulate and fortify Cognitive Liberty, providing primary sources, research, and educational methods which facilitate consciousness.
Tragedy and Hope's purpose is to enable individuals to research and form groups of independent thinkers to solve humanity's most pressing problems, by identifying the etiology (study of the cause-and-effect origins) and thus understanding our way toward the solutions we seek.
Tragedy and Hope's form and function (free to the public) enables hundreds-of-thousands of people around the world, to experience open-source education without upper-limits, and it is therein where the solutions are discovered- by making the problems truly known and understood at a root-cause level.
Tragedy and Hope creates, produces, and publishes educational content to help adults understand the world they live in and thereby, develop true self-confidence and serenity of mind; our content focuses on history, philosophy, economics, anthropology, science, communications, and every topic which pertains to learning how to survive and thrive in this world.
Tragedy and Hope is funded by those who tune-in to our productions, and the members of the Tragedy and Hope online critical thinking and research community, who subscribe after witnessing the value provided, and voluntarily deciding to contribute in a way to ensure we can continue producing educational media with integrity and consistency. Sacrifice the Tragedy, Preserve the Hope.
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-origins/
T&H: Re-Contextualizing History one Episode at a Time.
#N3
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