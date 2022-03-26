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LEFT CONTROLLED MEDIA ATTEMPTS TO PROTECT ONE OF THEIR OWN
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20 views • March 26, 2022
If acknowledging that water is wet was contradictory to the left’s ideology they would present scientists and experts who would claim that what we’ve known to be true since the dawn of man is in fact not true at all. They would offer theories and studies claiming that what we perceive as “wet” is a socially constructed idea that has been perpetuated by a white patriarchal system designed to keep marginalized communities from realizing that they can just as easily drink sand as they can drink water. Of course rational human beings would challenge these theories asking questions like, “so are you saying that rain isn’t wet?” To which the left would respond by just call them racist. In order to have productive conversations, and by productive I mean that everyone involved walks away having gained something that enriches their life in some way, both parties must respect each others sovereignty. If, however, one side believes itself superior to you, you are under no obligation to waste your time speaking to them. There can be no compromise found with uncompromising people. Thus it is not only a waste of time, it is counterproductive as their narcissistic superiority complex fuels contempt for your unwillingness to praise them for being better than you (I kid you not, this is how they feel about you). This seed of evil is nothing new. This evil’s ability to delude itself into believing it is righteous, is nothing new. This corrupt religion’s protection of its own disciples, is nothing new. What is new, is the amount of good people who are witnessing this evil infect every aspect of global life and are refusing to do anything about it. And you know what they say is needed for evil to prosper….. right?
https://www.theblaze.com/news/usa-today-no-simple-answer-woman
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/LEFT-CONTROLLED-MEDIA-ATTEMPTS-TO-PROTECT-ONE-OF-THEIR-OWN-e1g9u3k
https://www.theblaze.com/news/usa-today-no-simple-answer-woman
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/LEFT-CONTROLLED-MEDIA-ATTEMPTS-TO-PROTECT-ONE-OF-THEIR-OWN-e1g9u3k
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