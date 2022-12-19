Malaga to Bassendean in my car: a baby-boomer’s narrative MVI_8881-5merged

Create New Account
Malaga to Bassendean in my car: a baby-boomer's narrative
Published Yesterday
Using my little cheapish Canon Ixus 285 camera in a cardboard cat food tray, for stability, sitting on a bath towel on my dashboard, I have recorded my journey to Bassendean from Malaga, to assist my daughter with an indoor play centre visit with my grandsons, for a few hours at Lollipops in Bayswater. Highways and lesser thoroughfares on this route.

lifeculturetrafficperthroutesbaby boomersuburbslockridgedash cammalagabassendeanbeechboropepperwoodreid hwy

