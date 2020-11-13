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Why Cryptos Are Leading & Gold Will Catch Up | Rob Kirby
Liberty and Finance
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123 views • November 13, 2020
​In the face of unprecedented USD creation by the Fed, how long will the spot price of precious metals lag behind the explosive gains by bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

What is the intel on the ground of availability vs. scarcity of physical metals to satisfy large-scale orders? Will the COMEX default on physical gold & silver as record numbers of contract holders are expected to stand for delivery next month? ​

Rob Kirby, proprietary analyst and founder of KirbyAnalytics.com, returns to Liberty and Finance for a post-election update on the current dynamics in the metals markets, and to answer viewers’ questions on a host of topics!

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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
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