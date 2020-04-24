VIDEO ENHANCEMENT PROCESS - SUN MACHINE REVEALED?

MUSIC : Oleg Byonic – Light Up The Sky & Oleg Byonic - Follow Me (Byona Mix)Special thanks to fellow researcher Life The Lie for capturing and passing this onto me...What we see here could be the Sun Simulator/Machine... It appears they could be trying to attenuate the light/frequency.So many questions, we have been told so many lies... does anyone know what the sun really is... and is this the Sun?What is being used here could be advanced technologies which enable them to reduce the Suns output, which would involve a reduction in Vitamin D3 through the UV it produces..If they block the UV it would allow them to grow more viruses, bacteria and NANO fungal growths.Logically, it appears they are doing all these things and setting us up with 5G on the ground... which means the further growth and spread of all these things will get much worse...