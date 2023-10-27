Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI Received Info From 40 Confidential Sources On Biden Criminal Matters
NewsClips
New reports suggest the FBI received information from dozens of confidential sources on criminal matters related to President Biden and his family. For the details on these new findings, we turn to One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


