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Russian Tsentr Group of Forces' interceptor-drone teams destroy AFU UAVs
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Tsentr Group of Forces' interceptor-drone teams destroy AFU UAVs

📍Dobropolye direction

▫️ During combat actions, drone operators monitor the airspace around the clock over both the front line and rear areas. The use of modern radio reconnaissance means makes it possible to detect small enemy targets and classify their type at a significant distance.

💥 After detecting an enemy UAV, a Russian interceptor drone destroys the target using a ram technique.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding, this morning:

An unmanned aerial vehicle attacked the Moscow-Simferopol train - the locomotive driver's assistant was killed.

According to preliminary data, the driver was injured, and the passengers were not hurt.

Train traffic in Crimea has been stopped.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report of the morning of June 8, 2026

▪️ During the night, the enemy organized a massive drone raid on Crimea and Sevastopol. As a result of an enemy drone strike on the diesel locomotive of a Moscow–Simferopol passenger train, the driver was wounded, the assistant driver was killed, and passengers were not injured. Earlier, the enemy attacked the Chonhar Bridge in northern Crimea, further complicating logistics for an indefinite period. The Krasnodar Territory is also under constant raids. Civilian air travel is suffering. In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in the Chertkovsky and Verkhnedonsky districts.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck Kharkov, Krivy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Pavlovgrad, and Odessa.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Army Group "North" is conducting small-arms battles in Bachevsk and the surrounding areas of the settlement in the Shostka district. In the Sumy district, our assault troops have advanced up to 900 meters in twenty-two sectors. Fighting is ongoing in Ivolzhanske, Pysarivka, and the village of Nova Sich.

▪️ In the Belgorod region in the Yakovlevsky district, in the Zhdanov khutor, a drone detonated on the territory of a commercial facility, injuring a man. In the Belgorod district, in the village of Blizhneye, an FPV drone struck a car. A woman died at the scene from her injuries. Her husband sustained multiple shrapnel wounds. Numerous strikes on civilian objects in frontline areas.

▪️ In Kupyansk, heavy urban fighting continues; the enemy notes that our assault groups are already in the southeastern part.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the enemy acknowledges a serious deterioration of the situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For now, enemy channels report that the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of several multi-story buildings and continue attacks in the Central and Nikolayev micro-districts.

▪️ In the DPR, five civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours: in Mariupol, Gorlovka, Yelenovka, and Dokuchaevsk. Two civilian infrastructure facilities, specialized equipment, five trucks, and two cars were damaged on the Donetsk ring road in the Leninsky district of Donetsk, in the Illichevsky district of Mariupol, in Elenovka, Gorno, and Maloorlovka.

▪️ The logistics situation in the Zaporozhye region remains difficult.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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