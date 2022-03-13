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CDS for Beginners with Dr.h.c. Andreas Kalcker — Could Chlorine Dioxide Solution Help You?
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4749 views • March 13, 2022
CDS for Beginners with Dr.h.c. Andreas Kalcker — Live Webinar, March 12, 2022
The basics of Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) explained by the foremost authority in the field; including Q&A session. MUST WATCH!
Website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
________________________ CHRISTIANS:
__________ False salvation — Is it possible?
__________ Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.
__________ Download a most-helpful guide to the narrow way, the only way Jesus gave us:
Via Googledrive: https://bit.ly/342cHCg
Via ProtonDrive: https://bit.ly/32pnt83
_______________________ Disclaimer:
The Video Content has been made available for informational and educational purposes only. This Video Channel does not make any representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, applicability, fitness, or completeness of the Video Content. This Video Channel does not warrant the performance, effectiveness or applicability of any sites listed or linked to in any Video Content.
The Video Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read or seen on the Site.
This Video Channel hereby disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the Video Content, which is provided as is, and without warranties.
Further: It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man. (Ps 118:8)
The basics of Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS) explained by the foremost authority in the field; including Q&A session. MUST WATCH!
Website: https://andreaskalcker.com/en/
________________________ CHRISTIANS:
__________ False salvation — Is it possible?
__________ Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.
__________ Download a most-helpful guide to the narrow way, the only way Jesus gave us:
Via Googledrive: https://bit.ly/342cHCg
Via ProtonDrive: https://bit.ly/32pnt83
_______________________ Disclaimer:
The Video Content has been made available for informational and educational purposes only. This Video Channel does not make any representation or warranties with respect to the accuracy, applicability, fitness, or completeness of the Video Content. This Video Channel does not warrant the performance, effectiveness or applicability of any sites listed or linked to in any Video Content.
The Video Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read or seen on the Site.
This Video Channel hereby disclaims any and all liability to any party for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or other consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from any use of the Video Content, which is provided as is, and without warranties.
Further: It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man. (Ps 118:8)
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