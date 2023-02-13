EPA Releases Documents On Ohio Train Derailment

The EPA released an Official Legal Document
There were 3 additional hazardous chemicals
They found polluted water in more places than originally stated
They haven't released water tests
They buried containments under the railroad to rebuild it.
What a mess!
If you're in the immediate area I suggest you start detoxing your body from these toxic chemicals.
