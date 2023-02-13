Create New Account
EPA Releases Documents On Ohio Train Derailment
The EPA released an Official Legal Document 

There were 3 additional hazardous chemicals 

They found polluted water in more places than originally stated 

They haven't released water tests

They buried containments under the railroad to rebuild it.

What a mess! 

If you're in the immediate area I suggest you start detoxing your body from these toxic chemicals.

