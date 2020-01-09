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Breathe in White Light, breathe out all that you no longer need
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12 views • January 09, 2020
Short breathe video
3 breathes, breathing in pure white light, breathing out all that you no longer need.
Taking a few moments to be with yourself, your higher consciousness, the great creator.
Breathing in new life, new oxygen, health
Let go of old feelings, hurt, the past
Remember to take these few moments everyday to 'BE'
3 breathes, breathing in pure white light, breathing out all that you no longer need.
Taking a few moments to be with yourself, your higher consciousness, the great creator.
Breathing in new life, new oxygen, health
Let go of old feelings, hurt, the past
Remember to take these few moments everyday to 'BE'
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