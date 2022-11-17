Our Society Is Hijacked By Industry

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Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Clip: Dr Roger McFillin. Tammy Cuthbert Garcia. Big Pharma. Western Society. Hijacked. Psychiatry Bible.
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