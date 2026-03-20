30th Anniversary of Government Criminal Syndicate Takedown of TWA Flight 800

Mirror Source: Stew Peters Network (2022)

The US Navy Shot Down TWA 800: Naval Servicemen Threatened, Ordered To Delete Records

Do people WANT us to forget about flight TWA 800?

William Teele joins Stew Peters to talk about what REALLY happened to flight 800 that left 230 souls perished. He believes that OUR military shot down the plane with a missile, & have been trying to cover it up for YEARS. Why does he believe it? Because he was THERE when it happened. The mystery is growing more popular and the questions are significantly growing!

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