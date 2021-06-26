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🍪🌾🍇 Chewy and Sweet Oatmeal Cookies (Under 15 minutes)
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115 views • June 26, 2021
Oatmeal Cookies! Soft, chewy, crisp, and sweet. They are super easy to make. They are great for gifts or just snacks. It's vegan and gluten free. These cookies can also be called oatmeal raisin cookies since it has raisins. This oatmeal cookie recipe is healthy.
Get the Amazing Colouring and Learning Book of Fruits and Veggies: https://berkeleychefs.com/fruits-and-veggies-bk
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/vegan-oatmeal-cookies
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Tags: oatmeal cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, how to make oatmeal cookies from scratch, easy oatmeal cookies, oatmeal cookies recipe, how to make oatmeal cookies, healthy oatmeal cookies, chewy oatmeal cookies, oatmeal cookies recipe easy, vegan oatmeal cookies
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
Get the Amazing Colouring and Learning Book of Fruits and Veggies: https://berkeleychefs.com/fruits-and-veggies-bk
Get this recipe at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/vegan-oatmeal-cookies
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Tags: oatmeal cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, how to make oatmeal cookies from scratch, easy oatmeal cookies, oatmeal cookies recipe, how to make oatmeal cookies, healthy oatmeal cookies, chewy oatmeal cookies, oatmeal cookies recipe easy, vegan oatmeal cookies
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
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