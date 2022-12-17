A must watch video for an A to Z compilation of videos

Le grand zapping 2022 yoyo made by the channel Luciole
https://www.brighteon.com/5a113465-b593-4f75-9b9a-140585d091eb
And my reading of the poem from Charles Cros
To bring us hope and laughter 🙏🌻🙋🏼♀️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.